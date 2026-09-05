Assam CM Himanta underscores role of teachers for strong society

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday underlined the role of teachers in forming a strong society as he lauded their contribution on the occasion of Teachers' Day.
He also affirmed his government's commitment for the welfare of the educators.
"Teachers lay the foundation of a strong society and I have always been a vocal supporter of their welfare and growth, despite facing many difficulties," Sarma said in a social media post.
"Today, on #TeachersDay, we reiterate our commitment towards their welfare and empowering them to teach better," he added, as the country marked the birth anniversary of former President and eminent educationist Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.