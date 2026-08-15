Himanta Sarma unveils vision for self-reliant Assam, focuses on Jobs and growth

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday unveiled a vision of a peaceful, self-reliant and opportunity-driven Assam, asserting that the state was steadily moving from being a follower of development models to creating one of its own.
Addressing the 80th Independence Day celebrations at Khanapara here, Sarma said Assam’s transformation was being driven by peace, infrastructure, industrial growth, investment, reforms and technology, with the ultimate objective of creating opportunities within the state for its people.
He said the government wanted to build an Assam where young people would not be compelled to leave the state in search of education, employment or professional opportunities, while people from across the country and the world would come to Assam to explore possibilities.
Highlighting the state’s economic progress, Sarma said Assam’s economy had nearly tripled in less than a decade, significantly enhancing the government’s ability to invest in major infrastructure and development projects.
He cited the emergence of high-end industries, including semiconductor manufacturing, and major connectivity projects such as the Baihata Chariali-Tezpur four-lane highway as indicators of the changing economic landscape.
The Chief Minister also announced several initiatives, including an increase in MLA Area Development funds, plans for a satellite city near Guwahati airport and the modernisation of the Assam Police emergency 112 service with round-the-clock vehicle deployment.
On women's rights, Sarma announced a proposed mechanism to provide financial protection to women abandoned by government employees without a legal divorce. Under the proposal, 20 per cent of the employee’s salary would be deducted and transferred directly to the first wife’s bank account if she applies for government intervention.
He said similar legislation was being considered for women abandoned by employees in the private sector.
Sarma also called for a renewed campaign against child marriage, saying the practice deprives children of education, childhood and future opportunities.
Recalling Swargadeo Chao Lung Sukapha’s contribution to Assam, he said the state would mark 800 years since his arrival in the Brahmaputra Valley in 2028, describing it as a milestone in Assam’s history of integration and coexistence.
Citing boxer Lovlina Borgohain and badminton player Asmita Chaliha, Sarma said Assam’s youth had the potential to excel globally when provided the right opportunities.
He said the government’s vision extended beyond infrastructure to ensuring dignity for citizens, empowerment for women, connectivity for villages and hope for every family.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.