Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews healthcare facilities at AIIMS Guwahati alongside upcoming youth sports projects

Sarma later visited the under-construction 2,000-seater, international-standard cricket stadium at Amingaon and reviewed progress on the sporting facility and its associated infrastructure. The stadium is part of a broader sports infrastructure ecosystem being developed in the area, which includes the National Centre of Excellence for Badminton and a High-Performance Swimming Centre. According to the state government, the integrated facilities are expected to enhance Assam’s sporting capabilities and support the hosting of national and international sporting events.