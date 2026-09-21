Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews healthcare facilities at AIIMS Guwahati alongside upcoming youth sports projects

Guwahati, Sep 21 (IANS): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inspected key healthcare, sports and urban infrastructure projects in and around Amingaon, reviewing the progress of AIIMS Guwahati, an international-standard cricket stadium and a proposed multi-level car parking facility.
During his visit to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, at Changsari, Sarma assessed the institution’s medical services, infrastructure and ongoing activities.
He interacted with doctors, officials and healthcare personnel to review the premier medical institute's functioning and the facilities available to patients.
The Chief Minister held discussions with AIIMS Guwahati Executive Director Prof. Ashok Puranik on measures to strengthen patient-centric healthcare services. He emphasised the need to ensure quality treatment, adequate amenities and accessible healthcare for people from Assam and other parts of the Northeast.
Sarma later visited the under-construction 2,000-seater, international-standard cricket stadium at Amingaon and reviewed progress on the sporting facility and its associated infrastructure. The stadium is part of a broader sports infrastructure ecosystem being developed in the area, which includes the National Centre of Excellence for Badminton and a High-Performance Swimming Centre. According to the state government, the integrated facilities are expected to enhance Assam’s sporting capabilities and support the hosting of national and international sporting events.
The Chief Minister also inspected the proposed site of a Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) facility near the Integrated District Commissioner’s Office of Kamrup and the cricket stadium. He reviewed plans for parking arrangements, traffic management, connectivity and supporting infrastructure around the developing sports complex.
Sarma directed officials and agencies involved in the projects to maintain close coordination and adopt an integrated planning approach. He stressed the importance of efficient traffic movement, adequate parking and seamless connectivity to ensure public convenience. He further instructed the concerned authorities to complete the projects within stipulated timelines while maintaining quality standards.
MLA Diganta Kalita, Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, and other senior officials attended the inspection. The visit highlighted the state government’s focus on strengthening advanced healthcare infrastructure while developing sports facilities and urban amenities in Assam.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.