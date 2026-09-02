Himanta urges IIT Guwahati to drive tech-led transformation of Northeast India

Guwahati, Assam (PTI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday called upon IIT Guwahati to lead a technology-driven transformation of the Northeast.
Speaking at the 33rd foundation day programme of the institute, he said its significance extends beyond academic excellence as it represents the aspirations of the people of Assam and the Northeast.
Sarma recalled that the demand for an IIT in Assam was an important part of the aspirations articulated during the Assam Accord, while Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati was eventually established in 1994, 43 years after the setting up of the country's first IIT in West Bengal's Kharagpur.
Sarma said the true contribution of IIT Guwahati would be measured not only by its academic and research achievements but also by its ability to translate knowledge into solutions for challenges faced by the people in respect of advanced manufacturing, healthcare, skilling, disaster resilience, urbanisation, agriculture and emerging technologies.
Highlighting the ongoing collaboration between the state government and IIT Guwahati, he cited the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute, research in low-field MRI, surgical robotics and plant-based therapeutics, semiconductor skilling, drone-based flood response and use of artificial intelligence for alternative credit assessment of women-led enterprises.
Sarma said Assam's emerging industrial landscape, particularly in semiconductors and advanced manufacturing, would require sustained investment in human capital.
"Our young people should not merely witness the arrival of new industries, they should become active participants in the knowledge, technology and supply chains that these industries create," he added.
Stressing the need for sustainable development, the chief minister urged IIT Guwahati to contribute to flood-resilient infrastructure, scientific river management, climate-resilient agriculture, early-warning systems and better urban planning.
He said Guwahati and other emerging urban centres would require scientific solutions in mobility, public transport, drainage, waste management, energy efficiency and climate resilience.
Sarma outlined his vision of Assam's future emerging from the convergence of 'Tea, Tree and Tech', representing the state's established economic strength, natural and biodiversity wealth, and opportunities created by technology, innovation and advanced manufacturing.
He called for stronger engagement among IIT Guwahati, the state government, industry, startups, universities, civil society and the institute's alumni.
The CM also announced that the government will facilitate 100 scholarships for IIT Guwahati students and requested Director Devendra Jalihal to work out the framework for the programme.
"IIT Guwahati's journey demonstrates that Assam need not remain constrained by the disadvantages of a late start. The task before us now is not merely to catch up. It is to build institutions and create capabilities that can help Assam move ahead with greater confidence and at greater speed," he added.
Speaking on the occasion, Jalihal said that IIT Guwahati is a committed partner of the Assam government in its efforts to transform, industrialise and modernise the state and the Northeast.
"From flood control, riverbank management, semiconductors, mineral processing to healthcare, technical education, skilling, innovation, startups and incubation, the institute is committed to addressing the region's challenges and advancing its development," he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.