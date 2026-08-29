Himalayan Flood crisis: Prof Khaiwal flags climate, geological risks

Chandigarh: Professor Ravindra Khaiwal at the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health on Saturday highlighted that the root causes of the recent flood crises in Nepal extend far beyond seasonal heavy rainfall, pointing to deep-seated geological instability and accelerating climate change.



According to Khaiwal, the Himalayan region is inherently one of the most sensitive disaster zones on the planet due to active plate tectonics.

"If we look at the Himalayan region, it is a very sensitive zone in terms of natural disasters. The Eurasian and Indian plates are colliding with each other, making the region highly unstable and prone to earthquakes, landslides, and snow avalanches. The main reasons are geological instability and climate change. Due to global warming, temperatures are rising, causing Himalayan permafrost, the ice that has remained frozen for thousands of years, to melt. Glaciers are retreating, and the soil is becoming loose," he said.



The statement comes as the death toll in the Bhotekoshi flood disaster has risen to 626, while 2,426 people remain missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).