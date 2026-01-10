Himalayan climate action faces $100 bn funding shortfall: Report

NEW DELHI: India’s Himalayan region requires approximately $102 billion per year to address adaptation and mitigation costs associated with climate change, according to a synthesis report from the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD).

The ICIMOD focuses on the conservation of the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region, which is home to about 50% of the world’s population.

The HKH region faces increasing climate risks, such as glacial melt, biodiversity loss, and extreme weather events, which pose significant threats to ecosystems, livelihoods, and the well-being of billions who depend on its resources.

It includes eight countries: India, China, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Bhutan.

Overall, the region requires an annual total of $768.68 billion to meet its adaptation and mitigation costs, based on the First Determination Report of the UNFCCC (2020) and related national documents.