Himachal to make anti-chitta test mandatory for government recruitment

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has announced that an anti-chitta (drug screening) test will be made mandatory for all future government recruitments as part of its intensified campaign against drug abuse and trafficking in the state.

The announcement was made by Acting Chief Secretary KK Pant while addressing the state-level observance of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, observed across Himachal Pradesh as 'Anti-Chitta Day' on Friday.

On the occasion, the state government and Himachal Pradesh Police carried out one of their largest coordinated anti-drug operations, scientifically destroying narcotic substances seized under the NDPS Act at 10 locations across the state. The destroyed contraband had an estimated international market value of Rs 13.28 crore.

Speaking at the event, Pant emphasised that the state government is committed to eliminating the menace of "chitta" (heroin) through a comprehensive strategy.