Himachal Class 10 supplementary exams begin; Class 12 from July 16

Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will be conducting the supplementary examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 from July 3 to July 16, 2026, in the morning session from 8.45 am to 12.00 pm, officials said.
Chairman Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) Dr Rajesh Sharma said that the board has uploaded admit cards for the examinations on its official website www.hpbose.org.
He has advised all eligible candidates and schools to download the admit cards well before the commencement of the examinations.
"The examinations will be held for candidates belonging to various categories, including Compartment, Essential Improvement, Optional Improvement, Special Chance, Additional Subject, Diploma Holder Re-appear, and other categories permitted under the Board's rules", he said.
"Students can download their admit cards through the 'Student Corner' on the website, while schools can access and download the admit cards using their 'School Login' and distribute them to the concerned students," Sharma said.
Candidates appearing under the 'Special Chance' category have also been advised to download their admit cards and ensure they appear for the examination as per the notified schedule.
The Board chairman further urged candidates to contact the district-wise and category-wise helpline numbers issued by HPBOSE in case of any queries or assistance related to the supplementary examinations.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.