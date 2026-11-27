Bilaspur: A government senior secondary school in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district has launched an 'Honesty Shop', an initiative to promote honesty among students.

The shop operates without a shopkeeper and students can take the items they need and deposit the fixed price into a collection box themselves.

The school's objective of this initiative is to cultivate honesty, self-discipline and a sense of social responsibility among the students and foster constitutional values, said Principal Madan Lal Sharma on Friday.