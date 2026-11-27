Bilaspur: A government senior secondary school in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district has launched an 'Honesty Shop', an initiative to promote honesty among students.
The shop operates without a shopkeeper and students can take the items they need and deposit the fixed price into a collection box themselves.
The school's objective of this initiative is to cultivate honesty, self-discipline and a sense of social responsibility among the students and foster constitutional values, said Principal Madan Lal Sharma on Friday.
The event was presided over by Azad Singh Verma, president of the alumni association. During the proceedings, the association gifted an RO water purifier to the school.
Many schools in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Punjab have backed such initiatives to teach students integrity, responsibility, and self-discipline using everyday stationery or snacks.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.