Kangra tops Himachal tourism chart with maximum visitors after Covid slump

Dharamshala: A footfall of 15 lakh domestic tourists and 30,000 foreign tourists has been recorded in Dharamshala and other parts of Kangra district during the year 2025, which is the highest number of tourists arriving since the Covid pandemic.



The major reason for the arrival of foreigners was due to the spiritual sessions of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama. Many people visited here for the cricket match as well. Though there were many challenges for the tourism industry last year, despite that, a large number of tourists arrived here.



Vinay Dhiman, district tourism development officer Kangra, told ANI, "From a tourism point of view, the year 2025 was quite challenging for the entire state of Himachal Pradesh as there was a warlike situation in May 2025. We had to stop a cricket match due to blackout conditions on the 8th of May, and till the next morning, the entire town of Dharamshala and adjoining regions were completed vacated. All the tourists returned due to the panic situation."