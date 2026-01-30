Himachal Budget: Youth, tourism eye boost as Apple growers worry over imports

Shimla: Ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27, people from various sectors in Himachal Pradesh have pinned high hopes on the Centre for relief and policy support, even as apple growers expressed concern over successive reductions in import duty on apples under Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

While tourism operators and youth are optimistic about targeted measures to revive growth and employment, apple farmers have little hope that the upcoming budget will address their concerns, particularly after import duties on foreign apples were reduced, which has impacted the state's apple-driven economy.



Apple grower Nirmal Chander Negi from Kinnaur district told ANI, "I do not think that anything farmer-friendly will come in this budget from the Modi government. Whenever the issue of support price for Himachal apples is raised, the Centre allows apples to be imported from abroad, which is an injustice to local orchardists," he said.



Negi noted that although the Himachal Pradesh government introduced universal carton packaging for apple growers, which proved beneficial, the reduction in import duty on foreign apples has severely affected local farmers.