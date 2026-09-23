Himachal Pradesh University teachers continue agitation, seek resolution of demands

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh University Teachers’ Welfare Association (HPUTWA) continued its ‘Save University Campaign’ for the 21st consecutive day on Tuesday with its demands that include "protection of Himachal Pradesh University’s autonomy, academic freedom, besides restoration of the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS)".



Teachers staged a protest outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office on the university campus and reiterated their demands.



Addressing the protest, Dr Naresh of the Hindi Department said the university is not merely an administrative institution but an important centre for the independent development of knowledge, language, literature and ideas.