HPU sets up probe into answer sheet lapse

Shimla: Two days after a video of answer sheets being transported through ordinary public buses used by students instead of secure channels drew criticism on the internet, the Himachal Pradesh University on Monday constituted a committee to inquire into the incident.
Vice Chancellor Mahavir Singh convened a high-level meeting, and a committee was constituted to inquire and submit a report with regard to the confidentiality of answer scripts, an official said.
A video of annual answer sheets being transported through ordinary public buses and answer sheets lying unattended on the Sanjauli Bypass Road was widely circulated on social media.
The Students' Federation of India (SFI) accused university authorities of negligence in the transportation of answer sheets, thereby raising questions about the confidentiality of the examinations.
Given the sensitive nature of the matter, an inquiry committee is constituted, which will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and submit a detailed report, the VC said in a statement issued here.
He said that maintaining confidentiality, fairness, and transparency of the examination process has always been the top priority of the university.
VC directed officials "to ensure that all tasks related to examinations are executed with the utmost caution and responsibility, in strict adherence to established rules and standards".
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.