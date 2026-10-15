Himachal Pradesh to introduce moral education in schools from next academic year

The Himachal Pradesh government will introduce moral education in the school syllabus from the next academic session, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Wednesday during an interaction with students at a CBSE school in Kaza, in the state's Lahaul and Spiti district. The syllabus is currently being prepared.

The announcement followed a discussion with students about their academic needs and school facilities. One student requested that environmental studies be included in the curriculum. Responding to the suggestion, Sukhu stressed the importance of environmental protection, saying, “Only if the environment survives, we will survive.”

The government has not yet released details of the proposed moral education syllabus, including the classes it will cover, the subjects it will include or how schools will assess students.