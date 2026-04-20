HPTU approves 76.07 Crore budget for 2026-27 academic reforms

Himachal Pradesh: The Himachal Pradesh Technical University, Hamirpur, has approved an ambitious and forward-looking annual budget of Rs 76.07 crore for the financial year 2026-27, setting a new direction in the fields of technical education, research, and innovation.

According to a press release, the budget was passed after detailed deliberations in a Finance Committee meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor and Secretary of Technical Education Abhishek Jain. The budget was also approved by the University's Board of Directors.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated, "The university's goal is not limited to providing traditional education but also to encourage students to actively participate in innovation, research skills and various co-curricular activities." He emphasised that the budget would play a significant role in promoting both academic empowerment and holistic development of students.

He further stated that special focus would be given to entrepreneurship development programs, industrial exposure, and training, enabling students to gain practical knowledge and become self-reliant.

Abhishek Jain said, "The university will soon launch PhD programs, which would be implemented not only on campus but also across affiliated institutions. This initiative will strengthen research culture in the state and elevate the standards of higher education."

He highlighted that the budget reflects a progressive vision that balances education, research, skill development and entrepreneurship and will significantly enhance the technical education landscape of the state.

As per the release, for the first time, a dedicated budget has been allocated to strengthen research and innovation. The University has earmarked Rs 3 crore for developing modern laboratories, equipment and technical infrastructure, while Rs 1 crore has been allocated for books, e-books and research journals, demonstrating the university's commitment to quality enhancement.

The university will also introduce provisions for awarding honorary PhD degrees to distinguished individuals who have made outstanding contributions in academia, research, industry and society. Additionally, to promote active research supervision, each PhD guide will receive an incentive of Rs 50,000 upon the successful completion of a scholar's research work.

A comprehensive proposal will be prepared for the smooth implementation of the PhD program, covering structure, regulations, eligibility criteria, admission process, research guidelines, evaluation systems, and financial provisions, said the release.

Keeping students' holistic development in mind, the budget for sports and cultural activities has been increased from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 55 lakh.

Moreover, for the first time, special provisions have been made for student clubs, campus placements, soft skills development, industrial training, gender sensitivity, and incentives for students and faculty.

An allocation of Rs 2 crore for entrepreneurship development programs and Rs 1 crore for industrial exposure and training reflects the university's shift from preparing students merely for jobs to enabling them to become job creators. Additionally, Rs 70 lakh has been allocated for student activities and skill development.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.