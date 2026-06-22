Hamirpur schools face scrutiny after social audit reveals RTE gaps

Hamirpur: A comprehensive social audit of government schools in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district has uncovered significant deficiencies in infrastructure, student safety, basic amenities, governance, and educational quality, raising serious concerns about the effective implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act in the home district of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.



The findings were presented during a public hearing held in Hamirpur on Monday, which was attended by over 500 stakeholders, including parents, teachers, School Management Committee (SMC) members, elected representatives, education officials, and members of the local community. Deputy Director (Education Quality), Hamirpur, Navin Sharma, also participated in the hearing and reviewed the audit findings.



The social audit was conducted by a team from Himachal Pradesh University under the leadership of Randhir Ranta. The team assessed 146 schools, nearly 20 per cent of the district's 704 schools, while the remaining institutions will be covered in four subsequent phases.

Presenting the report, Ranta said the objective of the exercise was not to find fault but to identify both achievements and shortcomings in order to improve the quality of education.

"The purpose of the social audit is not fault-finding but fact-finding. The report points to numerous challenges and gaps in the school education system. The performance of many schools falls short of the quality standards guaranteed under the Right to Education Act," he said.