HP moves to establish Centres of Excellence in State medical colleges

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has constituted a seven-member expert committee to identify and recommend specialised Centres of Excellence across state-run medical institutions, with an aim to strengthen advanced patient care, specialised medical expertise and research within the state.



According to an official order issued by the Department of Medical Education and Research on September 16, the committee has been asked to submit a detailed proposal within two weeks.



The panel, headed by Dr D.K. Verma, Vice Chancellor of Atal Medical Research University, Mandi, will identify between two and four specialised departments at each institution for development as Centres of Excellence.

The proposed centres will focus on providing advanced and multidisciplinary treatment for complex, rare and critical diseases that may require expertise and facilities beyond those available through routine medical services.