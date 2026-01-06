Himachal Pradesh rolls out school cluster model to boost rural education

The Himachal Pradesh government has rolled out its flagship School Cluster System across the state, a move aimed at overcoming the long-standing isolation of small rural schools, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

He added that the state now has 1,968 school clusters, designed to provide equal access to quality education to children irrespective of where they live.

Under the hub-and-spoke model, a senior secondary school serves as the hub, while seven to eight nearby primary, middle and high schools function as satellite institutions under its administrative supervision.