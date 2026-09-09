Himachal Pradesh records 99.55% literacy under ULLAS, receives national award

Himachal Pradesh has recorded a literacy rate of 99.55% under the Centre's Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society (ULLAS) programme, placing it second among Indian states, behind Goa's 99.7%. The state received a national award for its achievement on International Literacy Day on September 8. Education Minister Rohit Thakur received the award in New Delhi on behalf of the state.

The latest figure marks a small increase from the 99.3% literacy rate recorded when Himachal Pradesh was declared fully literate on September 8, 2025. Under the ULLAS framework, a state or Union Territory achieving at least 95% literacy can be considered fully literate.

ULLAS, launched nationally in 2022, targets people aged 15 and above who did not receive adequate schooling. The programme goes beyond basic reading and writing to include numeracy, digital literacy, financial literacy, critical life skills, vocational skills and continuing education. It is being implemented during 2022-23 to 2026-27.

In Himachal Pradesh, the programme was implemented across all 12 districts from 2023-24. According to the state education minister, 94,930 learners have been identified and registered on the ULLAS portal, while 19,232 volunteer teachers have been registered and trained.

The programme uses volunteers to work with adult learners who have remained outside the formal education system. The approach is therefore different from conventional school literacy programmes, with learning continuing beyond school-age education.

Himachal's progress is particularly notable against its earlier literacy levels. The state's 2011 literacy rate stood at 82.80%, with male literacy at 89.53% and female literacy at 75.93%, according to the Himachal Pradesh government's state profile.

The state now plans to move from being classified as fully literate to reaching 100% literacy during 2026-27. The next phase will also focus on sustaining existing literacy levels and extending learning into digital literacy, vocational skills and lifelong education.

The distinction is important, because the ULLAS definition of literacy is broader than simply being able to read and write. The Ministry of Education defines literacy under the programme as the ability to read, write and compute with comprehension, alongside critical life skills such as digital and financial literacy.

Himachal's stated target for the coming year is to take that final 0.45 percentage point to 100%, while ensuring that literacy translates into continuing access to education and skills.