Himachal Pradesh proposes Hanle-style astronomy and astrophysics centre in Lahaul-Spiti and Pangi

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Wednesday met Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh and discussed a range of proposals aimed at strengthening science and technology-based initiatives, particularly in the state’s remote and tribal areas.
At the meeting, the Chief Minister apprised the Union Minister of the state’s proposal to establish a centre for astronomy and astrophysics in the high-altitude tribal regions of Lahaul-Spiti and Pangi on the lines of the successful astronomical initiatives in Hanle in Ladakh.
He said the proposed centre would leverage the region’s favourable conditions for astronomical research and observations, while providing opportunities for local youth and students to develop scientific interest and creating new avenues for sustainable, knowledge-based tourism in the tribal areas of the state.
The Chief Minister also discussed measures to promote lavender cultivation in the state and requested support through the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) for expanding its demonstration sites. He said wider demonstration sites would enable farmers to understand suitable cultivation practices, improve awareness about the crop and encourage the adoption of lavender as an alternative and remunerative crop.
Seeking greater exposure to science and technology among students, the Chief Minister requested assistance for establishing science museums in schools located in the aspirational blocks of Himachal Pradesh. He said such facilities would promote scientific curiosity among students, provide opportunities for experiential learning and encourage greater interest in science, technology and innovation.
The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of strengthening the local weather monitoring network and urged the Union Government to expedite the initiative for installation of automatic rain gauges in every gram panchayat and automatic weather stations at the block level.
He said the initiative would provide accurate and real-time weather data at the panchayat and block levels to strengthen scientific weather monitoring and enable farmers to access precise, location-specific information for better planning and informed decision-making.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.