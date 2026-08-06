Himachal teachers reject school complex proposal

The Chief Minister addressed them and assured to fulfil all their demand.

Addressing the media and later to ANI, Ramesh Sharma said the federation welcomed the recent meeting convened on the issue, in which various teachers' organisations participated. However, he alleged that the proceedings appeared aimed at preparing a "manipulated report" that could mislead the government instead of presenting the actual ground realities.

"Our primary demand is that the proposed complex system should be withdrawn. Even during yesterday's meeting, all organisations agreed that this arrangement is not a solution for improving the quality of education," Ramesh Sharma said.



He claimed that nearly 5,000 posts of primary teachers are lying vacant in the state and there is no proper arrangement for nursery teachers. Sharma said the real challenge facing primary education is an acute shortage of teachers rather than administrative issues.

"The department itself admitted that the complex system is only a stopgap arrangement. Such temporary measures will neither improve educational standards nor ensure quality education. Himachal Pradesh achieved top rankings in primary education under the existing system. The problem is not the system but the shortage of manpower," Sharma said.



He urged the government to fill vacant teaching posts instead of restructuring school administration. According to him, Himachal Pradesh secured top positions in national learning assessments and received several awards for primary education under the current system.