Himachal Pradesh plans US exchange programme for medical students, faculty

Medical students and faculty members from Himachal Pradesh will get opportunities to visit the United States under an exchange programme with the University of Illinois, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on November 2.
The programme will focus on exposure to medical technologies, teaching methods, specialised training and research. Faculty members from the state's medical colleges will also undertake visits to the US institution to support professional development and academic collaboration.
The announcement followed a meeting between Sukhu and a delegation from the University of Illinois Board of Trustees, led by Dr Manuraj Sood, in Shimla. The discussions covered medical education, research and ways to improve healthcare services in the state.
Sukhu said the state government would implement the Memorandum of Agreement signed with the university to strengthen medical education. The two sides are also expected to exchange academic resources, research publications, teaching materials and technical knowledge.
Partnership agreement signed in May
The announcement builds on an agreement signed in May 2026 between the Himachal Pradesh Department of Health and Family Welfare and the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria.
According to the university's announcement, the agreement established the Alliance for Workforce Exchange and Shared Optimisation in Medical Excellence (AWESOME) initiative. It provides a framework for cooperation in medical education, research and clinical innovation, including learner and faculty exchanges, joint programmes and research initiatives.
The university said the partnership was supported by philanthropist Ranjisinghi “Bobby” Ramroop, a 1987 graduate of Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla. The agreement was presented as an effort to strengthen healthcare systems through international academic collaboration.
The agreement provides an institutional basis for the exchange programme announced by the chief minister. However, it did not specify how many students or faculty members would participate, when the first visits would take place, or how candidates would be selected.
Focus on research, telemedicine and cancer care
Beyond student and faculty exchanges, the Himachal Pradesh government plans to explore medical practices and technologies used by the university to improve healthcare in the state.
Sukhu identified medical research, telemedicine, advanced cancer treatment and artificial intelligence as areas requiring greater attention. He said the government was modernising medical colleges and encouraging research to improve medical education and healthcare delivery.
Telemedicine could help extend specialist consultations to patients in remote parts of Himachal Pradesh, where mountainous terrain can make access to hospitals difficult. However, the government has not yet announced specific telemedicine projects or implementation timelines under this partnership.
The delegation also discussed the exchange of academic material and the adoption of teaching practices followed at the University of Illinois. The state government said it would provide support for implementing the collaboration.