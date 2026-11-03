Himachal Pradesh plans US exchange programme for medical students, faculty

Medical students and faculty members from Himachal Pradesh will get opportunities to visit the United States under an exchange programme with the University of Illinois, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on November 2.

The programme will focus on exposure to medical technologies, teaching methods, specialised training and research. Faculty members from the state's medical colleges will also undertake visits to the US institution to support professional development and academic collaboration.

The announcement followed a meeting between Sukhu and a delegation from the University of Illinois Board of Trustees, led by Dr Manuraj Sood, in Shimla. The discussions covered medical education, research and ways to improve healthcare services in the state.

Sukhu said the state government would implement the Memorandum of Agreement signed with the university to strengthen medical education. The two sides are also expected to exchange academic resources, research publications, teaching materials and technical knowledge.