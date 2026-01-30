Snowbound Pangi Valley shows cost of isolation as sick teen is carried 33 km for treatment

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Life has come to a standstill in the remote Pangi valley of Bharmaur Assembly constituency in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh following heavy snowfall, with snow accumulation ranging between three and four feet. The snowfall has severely disrupted essential services, including healthcare.

The extreme conditions have forced residents to carry patients on their backs for several kilometres to reach medical facilities. In an incident from Shun village, a 14-year-old boy was carried on people's shoulders through deep snow to Killar Hospital, highlighting the grim situation in the region.

According to locals, 14-year-old Sahil, son of Bhupender, was suffering from chickenpox, which led to a severe infection in his mouth. For the past two to three days, he had been unable to eat or drink anything, and his condition was deteriorating rapidly, needing immediate medical attention.

The total distance from Shun village to Killar Hospital is around 40 kilometres. Due to snow-covered roads, the patient was carried on a stretcher for nearly 33 kilometres through snow up to 4 feet deep, and the remaining 7 kilometres were covered by a vehicle to the point where motorable access was available. Beyond that, the road was completely blocked by snow, forcing villagers to continue on foot.

After a risky and physically exhausting journey, the boy was safely admitted to Killar Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. A video of the incident has also surfaced, reflecting the harsh realities faced by residents of the snowbound valley.

Reacting to the situation, Bharmaur MLA Dr Jank Raj said, "Snowfall has brought hope to farmers, but at the same time it has caused immense difficulties. Roads, water supply and power infrastructure have been badly affected, and people are suffering due to disrupted essential services."

The incident has highlighted the challenges residents face during the winter months, raising serious concerns about accessibility, road connectivity, and timely medical response in one of Himachal Pradesh's most inaccessible regions.