Himachal Pradesh de-recognises 294 private schools over curriculum non-compliance

In a broad crackdown on academic irregularities, the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has withdrawn the recognition of 294 private schools across the state for failing to follow official curriculum rules.

The decision followed an investigation that discovered that these schools teach from materials issued by private publishers rather than those approved by the board, India Today reports.

The investigation uncovered widespread noncompliance, causing the board to impose stern disciplinary penalties on the erring institutions.

Currently, the Himachal Pradesh Board recognises over 1,400 private schools that offer education from classes 9 through 12.

As part of a recent inspection, all associated schools were required to present purchase bills for textbooks distributed to their students.

After evaluating the documents, the board determined that 294 schools had obtained books from unapproved sources.

The board emphasised that all recognised institutions are legally compelled to use only the curriculum specified by it.

The criterion is clearly mentioned at the time of recognition, and failing to follow the curriculum is a violation of the affiliation agreement.

Over the last three years, more than 1,500 schools have closed owing to low enrollment. Many of these institutions were established under the previous administration.