Priyanka Gandhi to inaugurate Deori school’s new building, Says HP CM

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday virtually interacted with students of Government Senior Secondary School, Deori, in Mandi district and said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would inaugurate the newly constructed school building after her visit was postponed due to bad weather.



Sukhu interacted with the students from his official residence in Shimla and discussed their studies and the newly constructed school building.

The Deori school building was damaged during the natural disaster in September 2023. During her visit to the disaster-hit areas of Mandi district on September 12, 2023, Priyanka Gandhi visited the area and met the students. The students had requested her to help restore the school building.



Priyanka Gandhi had assured the students that the school would be rebuilt and had also requested that she be invited once the new building was completed.