Police art show in Shimla spotlights anti-drug message through creative expression

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Police on Tuesday organised an art exhibition by its personnel at the iconic Gaiety Theatre, with artworks carrying a strong message against drug abuse.

Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari said the initiative aims to bring out the hidden talents of police personnel beyond their uniform while reinforcing the department's commitment to fighting the drug menace.

"Leadership is not just about solving problems but also about the hidden talent within our force. This is a small effort in that direction," he said.

Highlighting strict action within the force, the DGP revealed that the services of over 16 police cops have been terminated due to their involvement in drug-related activities. "We are sending a clear message that drug abuse will not be tolerated, even within the department," he added.

Mayor of the Shimla Municipal Corporation, Sanjay Chauhan, who attended the exhibition, lauded the initiative and termed it an important step towards engaging police personnel beyond their routine duties.

"Providing such a platform to police personnel to express their inner thoughts through art is highly appreciable. It reflects a different side of their service to society," he said.

Chauhan, who was invited to speak on "Beyond the Uniform," noted that the exhibition not only highlighted artistic talent but also conveyed powerful social messages. He particularly appreciated paintings depicting the ill effects of drug addiction and the emotional struggles associated with it.

Participating police personnel also welcomed the initiative. Constable Babita said the exhibition offered a rare opportunity for cops to showcase their creative side. "Police duty is demanding, but whenever I get time, I pursue my passion for art. Through my paintings, I want to spread awareness that drugs harm life and should be avoided," she said.

The exhibition featured a range of artworks, including oil, acrylic and watercolour paintings, many focusing on themes such as Himachali culture, social issues and the dangers of substance abuse.

Officials said the department plans to continue such initiatives in the future to promote wellness, creativity and public engagement within the force while strengthening its anti-drug campaign.