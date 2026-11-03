Himachal Police launches 'School CONNECT' to enhance student safety and combat cyber threats

Shimla (ANI): In line with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s vision for student welfare and child protection, the Himachal Pradesh Police on Monday launched the ‘School CONNECT – School Safety & Student Protection Initiative’ aimed at strengthening safety across educational institutions through preventive measures and closer police-school coordination.

As part of the initiative, Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari chaired an interactive meeting with principals and representatives of 27 schools at the Police Headquarters in Shimla.

Building upon the state's ongoing Police–University Connect Programme, the new initiative expands structured police engagement to schools, recognising that young students require focused care, supervision, and protection against emerging physical and digital threats.

Addressing the participants, DGP Tewari stressed that child safety is a shared responsibility among schools, parents, law enforcement, and society, reiterating the government’s focus on preventive and people-centric policing to eliminate risks before untoward incidents occur.

"Our objective is not merely to investigate incidents after children have suffered harm, but to prevent such incidents through vigilance, awareness, and coordinated action. Every child deserves a safe school, and every parent deserves peace of mind," DGP Tewari said.

According to a police statement, the meeting reviewed key operational measures, including:

Campus Security: Mandatory CCTV surveillance at entry and exit points, strict visitor verification, access control, and routine safety audits.

Child Protection & POCSO: Raising awareness against kidnapping, sexual abuse, bullying, and harassment, while ensuring prompt reporting under the POCSO Act.

Cyber Safety: Educating students and staff on tackling cyberbullying, online grooming, sextortion, deepfakes, and related digital threats. Anti-Drug

Campaign: Shielding students from narcotics and synthetic drugs (chitta) by strengthening participation in the Chief Minister-led Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan.

Transport & Emergency Safety: Mandatory police verification for bus drivers and support staff, evacuation drills, and familiarisation with the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112).

Police–School Coordination: Appointing designated police nodal officers and forming dedicated school safety committees for regular liaison with local police stations.

The DGP noted that measures such as comprehensive CCTV monitoring, background verification of staff, and timely information-sharing must become standard management protocols rather than reactive steps taken after a crisis.

The Himachal Pradesh Police reiterated that it will continue to collaborate closely with academic institutions and parents to ensure safer learning environments across the state.