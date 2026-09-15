Himachal Police conducts 'anti-chitta' drive at PM SHRI school

Una (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 15 (ANI): As part of the Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Himachal Pradesh Police conducted an awareness programme at PM SHRI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Pekhubela, focusing on drug abuse, cyber safety and responsible citizenship.

According to the Himachal CMO, Lady Constable Nikita opened the programme with an engaging interaction with the students, sensitising them about the harmful effects of drugs, particularly chitta. She urged students to stay away from drugs and made them aware of the 112 Police Helpline. She also encouraged teachers to remain vigilant about the risks and signs of drug abuse among children.

DIG Somya Sambashivan motivated students to excel in life and make responsible choices. Through examples of Prahlada, Abhimanyu, and Eklavya, she highlighted the importance of respecting elders, courage, discipline, and strong values.

She urged students to stay away from chitta and administered a pledge to actively participate in the Anti-Chitta Walkathon.

Addressing the students, DGP Himachal Pradesh Ashok Tewari, IPS, showcased the Anti-Chitta Walkathon video and sensitised them about the National Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 and Police Helpline 112. Sharing his experiences, he connected with the students and emphasised the people-centric approach of policing.

The DGP conveyed the message that “Police is Citizen in Uniform, and every citizen is Police in Civil Clothing,” highlighting that the fight against drugs and responsibility for public safety require active participation from every citizen.

At the conclusion of the programme, DGP Shri Ashok Tewari, IPS, felicitated the students who had participated in Hindi Pakhwada competitions and secured positions, appreciating their achievements and encouraging them to continue striving for excellence.

The programme concluded with a call to the students to become responsible citizens and active partners in the Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan for a safer and drug-free Himachal Pradesh.

(ANI)