Himachal: Parts of Lahaul and Spiti, higher reaches of Kullu see mild snowfall; tourists ecstatic

Shimla: Koksar, Zanskar, Sumdho and few other isolated places in Lahaul and Spiti, and the higher areas of Kullu district, including Rohtang pass, experienced a mild spell of snowfall on Wednesday, with tourists and residents fervently sharing its videos over social media.

While a thin carpet of snow settled in these areas, the tourists' enthusiasm knew no bounds as they revelled in the snowy landscape, with little care of the severe cold conditions that prevailed through the day.

A large number of tourists have made a beeline for Himachal Pradesh to usher in the New Year at the picturesque hill resorts.