Himachal Pradesh leases nearly 70 acres in Palampur to establish new IIT Mandi campus

Palampur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 29 (ANI): The land lease process for the proposed IIT Mandi campus at Palampur has been completed, with the Himachal Pradesh government formally leasing 68.75 acres (550 kanals) to the institute, Chief Minister's Principal Advisor (Digital Technology, Governance and Innovation) Gokul Butail said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in Palampur, Butail said another 100 acres (800 kanals) would be leased and handed over to IIT Mandi after the completion of the required forest clearance procedures.