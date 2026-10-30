Himachal Medical Officers Association seeks fair PG admission opportunities for old GDOs



HMOA said every doctor had an important role in the state's healthcare system, with newly recruited doctors representing its future and experienced GDOs providing the foundation of existing health services.

It said the interests of one category of doctors should not be placed against those of another and called for a balanced approach that recognised the contributions of both.

The association expressed hope that the state government would reconsider the policy in view of the actual service rendered by old GDOs, the need for equal opportunities among eligible doctors and the requirements of the state's healthcare system.

It urged the government to take appropriate steps towards a fair and transparent resolution of the issue.