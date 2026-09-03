Jai Ram Thakur hits out at Sukhu Govt over University Recruitment Bill

Shimla: The Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly and former Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, on Wednesday accused the Sukhu government of attempting to bring state universities under its "effective control" through the recently passed amendment bill, alleging that the move would undermine university autonomy.



Speaking to reporters in Shimla, Thakur said the government was seeking to treat universities like government departments by taking greater control over their financial and recruitment mechanisms.

"Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu wants to run the universities like departments of the government. He wants everything to remain under his control," Thakur alleged.



The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday passed the Himachal Pradesh State Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026 by voice vote despite opposition from BJP legislators.