Himachal HC directs Education Secy to appear in person over delay in releasing Rs 30.04 cr for schools

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the Secretary (Education) to the Government of Himachal Pradesh to appear in person if the State fails to comply with its earlier directions regarding the release of funds meant for school infrastructure.

Hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) Atul Bhardwaj vs. State of Himachal Pradesh & Others on July 22, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin C Negi took note of a communication dated July 21, 2026, placed on record.

The communication informed the court that a proposal seeking ₹3,003.94 lakh (₹30.04 crore) has been taken up with the Planning Department.

However, despite a fresh demand for funds, the proposal was returned to the Secretary (Education) by the Planning Department after raising certain queries, which are presently being addressed by the department.

Observing that its order dated June 2, 2026, had not yet been complied with, the High Court expressed dissatisfaction over the delay.

The Bench made it clear that if the required action is not completed by the next date of hearing, the Secretary (Education), Government of Himachal Pradesh, will have to appear personally before the court.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on September 7, 2026.

Counsel for the petitioner, Advocate Nitya Sharma, appearing through video conferencing, submitted that despite the court's earlier directions, the order had not been complied with as the proposal for release of funds remained pending with the Planning Department.

The State was represented by Additional Advocate General Gobind Korla, while the Union of India was represented by Deputy Solicitor General Balram Sharma, assisted by Advocate Rajeev Sharma.