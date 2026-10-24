Himachal Governor urges students to protect Himalayan environment, embrace technology

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Friday urged students to become responsible custodians of the Himalayan environment by protecting water, forests and land, while embracing modern science and technology without losing touch with India's cultural heritage and traditional values.
Addressing the annual function 'Virasat-2026' of Dalhousie Hilltop School here, Gupta said heritage was not merely what had been inherited from previous generations, but also what the present generation would leave behind through its thoughts, conduct and actions.
He emphasised the need to preserve India's rich cultural heritage and traditional values while embracing modern knowledge, science and technology to prepare the younger generation for future challenges.
The governor said education must go beyond academic achievements and focus on developing critical thinking, creativity, practical knowledge, problem-solving abilities and a strong sense of social responsibility.
Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, he said it provided a framework for transforming the education system by promoting innovation, skill development and the holistic growth of students.
Highlighting the growing importance of technology, Gupta said Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, STEM education and digital learning platforms were opening up new opportunities for students, including those living in geographically challenging regions such as Himachal Pradesh.
However, he cautioned that technological knowledge must be accompanied by wisdom, ethics and human values.
He urged students to adopt sustainable lifestyles and remain rooted in Indian culture and values while acquiring modern skills and knowledge to contribute meaningfully to the vision of a developed India.
Calling upon students to dream big and work with dedication, the governor said success should not be measured merely by marks or positions, but by character, conduct and contribution to society.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.