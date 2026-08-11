Himachal govt to upgrade 6 schools as Rajiv Gandhi Model Day-Boarding Schools

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to upgrade six government schools across the state as Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day-Boarding Schools to provide students with modern educational facilities, officials said.
The move is aimed at strengthening educational infrastructure and providing students, particularly those in rural and remote areas, access to quality education and modern learning facilities, officials said.
The schools selected for upgradation are Government Senior Secondary School, Karsog in Karsog; Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Rampur Bushahr; Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Rohru; Government Senior Secondary School, Chopal; Government Senior Secondary School, Nauradhar; and Government Senior Secondary School, Behdala.
The state government has introduced Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day-Boarding Schools with the objective of strengthening educational infrastructure and improving the quality of education across the state, according to an official statement.
The schools are being equipped with modern facilities, including high-tech smart classrooms, sports grounds, indoor stadiums, nutritious meals and swimming pools, among other amenities.
The initiative is expected to significantly improve the standard of government educational institutions and instill confidence among students from rural areas, enabling them to face the challenges of life more effectively, the statement said.
Sukhu said education and health remain among the top priorities of the state government and that concerted efforts by the present government have started yielding positive results.
He said the introduction of CBSE-based education in government schools has also yielded encouraging results.
Around 24,000 students have shifted from private schools to government schools due to the availability of quality education and modern facilities at nominal costs compared to private institutions, the chief minister said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.