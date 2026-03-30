Himachal govt signs MoU with School of Planning Architecture for planned urbanisation

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday inked an MoU with the Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design, School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), New Delhi, aiming to plan urbanisation in the state.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Town and Country Planning Director Hemis Negi on behalf of the state government and SPA Director Virendra Kumar Paul. Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani was also present in the meeting.
According to this MoU, regional-level action plans will be prepared for Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Una districts.
The minister said that this partnership will help initiate systematic urbanisation in these districts. He added that considering the rapid pace of development in the state, the emergence of new cities will become a necessity in the future.
"With the collaboration of the SPA, New Delhi, regional plans will be developed using technical expertise, a research-based approach and keeping in mind the geographical conditions of the state. These plans will be prepared with a focus on environmental conservation.
"This initiative by the government will promote rural-urban integration and help reduce the increasing pressure on cities," Dharmani said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.