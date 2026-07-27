Himachal government schools see 24,000 students leave private schools after CBSE curriculum rollout

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said around 24,000 students have shifted from private schools to 150 government schools following the CBSE curriculum this year, reflecting growing confidence among parents in the state's government education system.

Addressing the Bal Mela at Nagrota Bagwan, Sukhu said the state government was undertaking wide-ranging reforms to provide quality education in government schools.

"Around 24,000 students have shifted from private schools to 150 government schools following the CBSE curriculum this year, which reflects the growing confidence of parents in the government education system," CM Sukhu said.

He said that over the next two to four years, government schools would undergo a complete transformation, with modern facilities and improved teaching standards encouraging more parents to enrol their children in government schools.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for a Model Police Station and police housing to be built for Rs 8.56 crore, an Old Age Home costing Rs 9.62 crore and an auditorium costing Rs 8.65 crore in Nagrota Bagwan.

Speaking about healthcare, the Chief Minister said the state government was increasing the number of postgraduate (PG) seats in medical colleges to strengthen specialist healthcare services.

The government is working to add 330 new PG seats across the state's medical colleges, including 100 PG seats at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.

He said this would help increase the availability of specialist doctors and improve healthcare services for the people.

CM Sukhu also said that the long-standing shortage of modern medical equipment in medical colleges and hospitals was being addressed. Advanced medical machines were being installed at Dr. RPGMC Tanda and other institutions so that patients with serious illnesses do not have to travel outside the state or seek treatment in private hospitals.

The government was making comprehensive improvements to the state's healthcare infrastructure.

The Chief Minister said Himachal has become the first state in India to introduce robotic surgery in the government healthcare sector. He said that the government was equipping hospitals with world-class medical facilities.

The release stated that three Tesla MRI scanners were being installed in all government medical colleges, with the facility already available at IGMC Shimla and AIMSS Chamiyana. District and regional hospitals were also being equipped with 1.5 Tesla MRI scanners, PET scanners, CT scanners and advanced cancer treatment systems, while medical equipment that is 16 to 20 years old was being replaced.

The Chief Minister said that the present state government had fulfilled its promise to government employees by restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). He added that during natural disasters, the government stood firmly with affected families and ensured there was no shortage in relief efforts. Despite difficult financial conditions, the state provided generous assistance to disaster-affected families from its own resources.

He further said the government would take the necessary steps to ensure a fair investigation into the alleged corruption and issues related to government properties during the previous government's tenure. He said that in the next Cabinet meeting, the constitution of a White Paper Committee to place the facts before the public would be considered.

The Chief Minister said the state government remains committed to the balanced and rapid development of Kangra district. He said that the offices of the Tourism Development Corporation, RERA and the State Backwards Classes Commission have been shifted to Dharamshala. Various government institutions in Dharamshala were being strengthened, while the expansion of Kangra Airport was also being taken forward on priority.

CM Sukhu reiterated that the government's goal was to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant, prosperous and one of the leading states in the country by 2032. Through governance reforms and policy decisions, the government was working continuously to take the state to new heights of development.

He said the government's objective was not merely to announce schemes but to implement them effectively on the ground so that every citizen benefits from development and the state emerges as one of the country's most prosperous and happiest states in the coming years.

During the event, the Chief Minister announced the opening of a Mini Secretariat at Baroh, the upgradation of the Baroh Police Post into a Police Station, and the upgradation of the health centre to Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Serathana.

Paying tribute to the late GS Bali, the Chief Minister said his contribution to the overall development of the state, particularly Nagrota Bagwan, would always be remembered. He said that as a minister, G.S. Bali was the first to strongly raise the issue of four-lane roads in Himachal with the Central Government. His vision and efforts played a significant role in developing the region's infrastructure and giving Nagrota Bagwan a distinct identity.

The Chief Minister also praised local MLA and Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), RS Bali, for his continued commitment to the overall development of the constituency. He said Bali has been actively accelerating development works while remaining responsive to public concerns and committed to addressing issues affecting residents.

Later, representatives of the Kangra Airport Taxi Operators' Union met the Chief Minister at Kangra Airport. He assured them of all possible support.

Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Town and Country Planning, Housing, Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial Training Minister Rajesh Dharmani, AYUSH, Youth Services and Sports Minister Yadvinder Goma and other senior officials and public representatives were present on the occasion.