Himachal govt offering student loans at one per cent interest for higher education: CM

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Friday that the Himachal Pradesh government is offering loans of up to Rs 20 lakh at an interest rate of just one per cent to students pursuing higher education and professional courses under the Dr Y S Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojna.
During a meeting with 21 students from the scheduled tribal areas of the state who are beneficiaries of the post-matric scholarship scheme, the Chief Minister encouraged them to take advantage of this opportunity to achieve their goals in life, a statement issued here said.
He emphasised that the state government has implemented various reforms in the education sector to provide quality education closer to students' homes.
Sukhu mentioned that the government has brought over 156 schools in the state under the CBSE curriculum, where students can study Arts, Science, and Commerce streams.
He noted that due to the government's proactive efforts, significant improvements have been made in the education sector. Himachal Pradesh has advanced from 13th to 6th place in providing quality education, according to a recently conducted nationwide survey.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.