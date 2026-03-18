Himachal govt updates dress code, social media rules for staff

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government issued fresh instructions mandating strict adherence to the dress code and disciplined use of social media by its employees, warning of disciplinary action in case of violations.

In an official communication dated March 16, the Department of Personnel directed all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, divisional and deputy commissioners, as well as officials of boards, corporations and autonomous bodies, to ensure compliance with prescribed norms.



The order reiterates that government employees must wear appropriate, formal, clean and modest attire in sober colours while attending office or court proceedings. Casual or party wear has been strictly discouraged. Male employees have been advised to wear shirts and trousers or collared shirts with pants, along with proper footwear.



Female employees are required to wear sarees, formal suits, salwar-kameez, churidars or kurtas with dupatta, paired with appropriate footwear. The government has also specifically barred the use of jeans and T-shirts in offices, emphasising that dress should reflect professionalism, decorum and dignity of public service.