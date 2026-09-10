Himachal govt finalises dress code for student uniform, colour scheme for CBSE schools

Shimla: The State government finalised a dress code for student uniforms, teachers and the colour scheme for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) school buildings, officials said on Thursday.
Students in the CBSE schools will have a distinct uniform based on a green colour scheme.
"The female teachers of these schools will wear a light lilac purple dress while male teachers will wear light blue trousers and shirts. The buildings of these schools will be painted in olive green and sand beige shades," said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while chairing a meeting of the education department on Thursday.
Officials said the dress code for teachers would be neat, formal, modest and professional, with minimal accessories, adding that teachers will also wear their identity cards while on duty.
Sukhu said the state government will provide quality education in schools, ensuring students have access to quality educational facilities closer to their homes.
"The state government has released Rs 80 crore for the development of necessary infrastructure in the CBSE schools and strengthening facilities for students and teachers. An additional Rs 5 crore will also be released for these schools to improve the educational environment and to ensure that students receive quality education at their doorsteps," he said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.