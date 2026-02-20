Himachal govt enhances ‘Sukh Shiksha’ scheme for higher education support

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday expanded the ambit of the 'Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojna' to extend financial assistance to daughters of widows pursuing higher education both within and outside the state.



According to Himachal Pradesh CMO, the scheme, which is designed to provide comprehensive support in the areas of education, health and nutrition to children of widows, destitute or divorced women and disabled parents, has now been amended to benefit eligible daughters up to 27 years of age to pursue higher education.



Under the revised provisions, beneficiaries enrolled in professional courses at government-run institutions outside the state will be eligible to receive financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month for up to 10 months to cover rent or paying guest accommodation expenses, in cases where government hostel facilities are unavailable.