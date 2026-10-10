Himachal governor seeks stronger linkages between innovation and societal needs

Hamirpur: Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday called for strengthening the linkages between education, scientific research, innovation and societal needs to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat.
Addressing the sixth edition of Education Mahakumbh Abhiyan at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur, on the theme "Vigyanmay Bharat, Viksit Bharat", he said the foundation of a developed India must rest on scientific temper, a culture of research, innovation and the ability to solve real-world problems.
The governor said emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, robotics, space science and digital technology are transforming the world. Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he said that there is a need for holistic, multidisciplinary and skill-based education that develops critical thinking, creativity, communication and problem-solving abilities.
Gupta urged students to become creators of technology and innovators rather than merely consumers, encouraging them to question, experiment, learn from failure and develop practical solutions.
Highlighting the importance of research with social impact, Gupta said that scientific discoveries and technological advancements must benefit farmers, improve healthcare, support students in remote areas, conserve water and energy, strengthen disaster management and address the specific challenges of mountain regions. He stressed the need for locally relevant, affordable and sustainable technologies that respond to the needs of society.
The governor observed that education, universities, research laboratories, start-ups, industries and society must work together to transform ideas into practical solutions. He also underlined that technological progress must be guided by ethical values and social responsibility. Teachers, he said, have a crucial role in nurturing curiosity, scientific thinking, skills and character among students.
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