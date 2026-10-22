Himachal governor presents commendation award to NCC Battalion in Mandi

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Thursday presented a Commendation Award to the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Battalion in Mandi for its outstanding achievements.
He also inaugurated the Sarvadharma Sthal in Mandi.
Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the achievements of the Battalion were particularly noteworthy.
"The battalion was selected as the best NCC unit under the NCC Directorate last year, reflecting its excellent functioning, the dedication of its officers and the hard work of its cadets," he said.
The governor expressed confidence that the establishment of the Sarvadharma Sthal at the battalion headquarters would promote the spirit of religious harmony among cadets.
He further said that the youth of Himachal Pradesh had brought laurels to the state through their talent and dedication in the Indian Armed Forces and various other fields.
"The Himachal Pradesh NCC plays an important role in carrying this tradition forward. The selection of NCC cadets under the Agniveer recruitment scheme reflects the effectiveness of these efforts," he said.
"During August-September 2026, 28 girl cadets from Himachal Pradesh participated in a 22-day Parang La trekking expedition from Himachal Pradesh to Jammu and Kashmir, demonstrating courage, endurance and determination. Similarly, 70 cadets completed a boating expedition of approximately 350 kilometres in Gobind Sagar Lake over a period of more than 12 days, setting an excellent example of discipline, physical fitness and teamwork," he said.
Gupta said these achievements demonstrated that the youth of Himachal Pradesh were not only prepared to face challenges but were also exploring new possibilities through their courage and talent.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.