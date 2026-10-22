Himachal governor presents commendation award to NCC Battalion in Mandi

"During August-September 2026, 28 girl cadets from Himachal Pradesh participated in a 22-day Parang La trekking expedition from Himachal Pradesh to Jammu and Kashmir, demonstrating courage, endurance and determination. Similarly, 70 cadets completed a boating expedition of approximately 350 kilometres in Gobind Sagar Lake over a period of more than 12 days, setting an excellent example of discipline, physical fitness and teamwork," he said.