Himachal governor motivates students to be architects of 'Viksit Bharat'

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday urged students to go beyond individual career goals and contribute to nation-building with knowledge, innovation and ethical values.
Presiding over the second convocation of Sardar Patel University (SPU) in Mandi, he said knowledge alone is not enough in today's world and emphasised the importance of innovation, ethics and compassion.
Speaking about the role of young people, he said this is a crucial phase in India's development and initiatives such as 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Digital India and 'Viksit Bharat-2047' require active participation from the youth.
The governor urged students to work for the weaker sections of society, stay away from drugs, protect the environment and preserve cultural heritage, a statement issued here said.
A total of 575 students were awarded degrees during the ceremony, while 40 students received gold medals for academic excellence.
He said learning never truly ends and continues throughout life.
Describing the occasion as a celebration of knowledge and responsibility, he said the ceremony in the historic town of 'Choti Kashi' was more than just the distribution of degrees.
Referring to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said the idea of national unity and integrity remains relevant and urged students to uphold the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.
He also lauded the university for installing a statue of Patel on campus, calling it a symbol of national vision.
Earlier, addressing an annual function at Himachal Dental College in Sundernagar, Gupta said youth must move forward with knowledge, skills and innovation to build a strong and self-reliant India.
He said modern technology and artificial intelligence are creating new opportunities in dentistry and appreciated the institution's efforts in organising free dental camps and awareness programmes.
The governor also inaugurated a modern dental van to provide healthcare services in rural and remote areas. He was informed that last year, 46 camps were organised, benefitting over 6,000 people, with more than 800 patients treated using the mobile dental van.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.