Himachal Governor flags off NCC Mt Deo Tibba expedition 2026

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta today flagged off the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Mt Deo Tibba Expedition-2026 from Lok Bhavan, Shimla, in a ceremonial send-off for the cadets and staff undertaking the Himalayan mountaineering expedition.

The ceremony was attended by Major General Vikas Bhardwaj, Additional Director General, Headquarters Directorate General NCC, along with senior military officers and civil dignitaries, according to the release.

Addressing the cadets, the Governor congratulated the participants and encouraged them to uphold the highest traditions of courage, discipline and teamwork while representing the NCC in the high Himalayas.

He said that adventure activities play a vital role in developing self-confidence, endurance, leadership qualities and a spirit of perseverance among the youth.

Kavinder Gupta said that the National Cadet Corps is a symbol of character building, leadership, patriotism and discipline. He observed that NCC training equips young people with qualities that remain relevant throughout their lives and help them become responsible and active citizens.

"The youth participating in such expeditions do not merely climb mountains; they emerge as ambassadors of fitness, environmental conservation and national service. Courageous and disciplined young people become confident and responsible citizens of tomorrow, and they form the foundation of a developed India," said the Governor.

He further stated that the cadets participating in the expedition represent the immense strength and potential of the nation's youth. Their dedication, commitment and determination serve as an inspiration for young people across the country.

The Governor extended his best wishes to the expedition team and expressed confidence that the challenging venture would inspire the cadets to scale greater heights in life and strengthen their spirit of adventure and resilience.

On the occasion, Major General Vikas Bhardwaj encouraged the cadets to maintain the highest standards of discipline, teamwork and determination throughout the expedition.

The Mt Deo Tibba Expedition, culminating at an altitude of 6,001 metres, is one of the NCC's premier mountaineering ventures. The expedition will test participants in glacier travel, snow craft, rope techniques and high-altitude survival skills. This year's ascent is expected to be particularly challenging due to heavy snowfall and demanding mountain conditions in the region.

The expedition team comprises cadets drawn from different parts of the country, who were selected after rigorous screening and training conducted at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), Solang Valley.

The participants underwent intensive physical endurance, mountaineering and survival assessments before being chosen for the expedition. (ANI)

The expedition is being led by Wing Commander Kunal Sharma, who has supervised the selection, training and preparation of the team.

Earlier, NCC officials briefed the Governor about the objectives, route, training schedule and safety measures associated with the expedition.

Deputy Director General Brig. Rajiv Kapoor, Secretary to Governor Sandeep Bhardwaj, Group Commander Col. Adity Verma, Expedition Leader Wing Commander Kunal and other senior military officers were also present on the occasion.

(ANI)