Himachal governor constitutes chancellor's inter-university Viksit Bharat task force

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta announced the constitution of a chancellor's inter-university Viksit Bharat task force to bring universities across the state on a common platform and promote coordinated efforts towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.
Chairing a meeting of vice-chancellors, Gupta directed them to prepare a 100-day roadmap within 10 days to promote innovation and best practices in their respective institutions and share successful initiatives with other universities so that collective efforts could contribute to the development of Himachal Pradesh and the nation.
The governor said the vision of Viksit Bharat is not confined to economic progress; it is about building an India that leads the world in knowledge, innovation, skill development, self-reliance, social harmony and human values, he said, according to an official statement.
The governor nominated the Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla as the coordinating university for the task force.
The initiative seeks to provide a common platform for universities to strengthen collaboration in research, innovation, academic reforms and sharing of best practices, while fostering meaningful coordination among universities, government, industry, experts, students and other stakeholders, the statement said.
The task force would hold quarterly meetings, and the mechanism should remain action-oriented, he said.
The governor also called upon agriculture and horticulture universities to develop quality nurseries and make improved seeds and medicinal plants available to farmers, linking research with rural livelihoods, the statement said.
Emphasising the role of youth, Gupta called for their greater participation in the activities of the task force.
He said the universities should also collaborate with higher educational institutions from the neighbouring states to learn and adopt their successful practices.
He also stressed student exposure through educational tours, interaction with experts, inter-university sports activities, tourism initiatives and practical training in collaboration with industries.
Expressing concern over drug abuse among the youth, Gupta said the universities must become active partners in the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' campaign.
Stressing the need for cooperation alongside competition, the governor said that if a university develops an outstanding practice, a new teaching methodology or achieves success in research and innovation, its benefits should reach the other universities as well.
On the occasion, the governor also released the first edition of Lok Bhavan's magazine.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.