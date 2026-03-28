Himachal Governor calls for education promoting balance, growth and nation-building

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta said that there is a need for an education system that not only prepares individuals for employment but also fosters balance, sensitivity and sustainable progress.
Gupta was addressing an event where he released the brochure of the sixth edition of Shiksha Mahakumbh 2026, published by the Samagra Shiksha Department of Vidya Bharati Training and Research Institute at Lok Bhawan.
The event is scheduled to be organised on October 9 and 10, 2026, at National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur, under the joint aegis of the institute and the Samagra Shiksha Department.
Institutions funded by the Central and state governments from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir will also be collaborating in the Mahakumbh.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that initiatives like Shiksha Mahakumbh play a vital role in shaping new directions for the future of education.
Appreciating the efforts of the Samagra Shiksha Department of Vidya Bharati, he said that the organisation is working towards promoting India-centric education.
He emphasised that the objective of such initiatives is not merely to make education a means of acquiring degrees, but to transform it into a foundation for personality development, nation-building and holistic growth.
Gupta stated that research, innovation and the integration of India's knowledge traditions into modern contexts form the core philosophy of Shiksha Mahakumbh.
Highlighting the theme of this year's conclave, "Education, Nature and Progress- Educating for Development and Harmony with Nature," the Governor said that it is highly relevant in the present context, as the survival and development of humanity depend on maintaining a balanced relationship with nature.
Expressing confidence in the upcoming event, the Governor said that Shiksha Mahakumbh 6.0 would emerge as a guiding platform in redefining education aligned with national values and global aspirations. He expressed hope that the conclave would serve not only as a confluence of ideas but also as a transformative initiative that connects education with the soul of India.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.