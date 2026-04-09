Himachal forensic directorate, Sandip University sign MoU for academic collaboration

The Directorate of Forensic Services, Himachal Pradesh, based in Junga near Shimla, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Forensic Science at Sandip University, Nashik, Maharashtra, to strengthen collaboration in education, training, research, and consultancy in forensic science.

The agreement was signed by Director Dr Meenakshi Mahajan along with senior officials from the Directorate, in the presence of representatives from Sandip University, including Registrar Prof Praveen Bharti and faculty from the forensic science department.

The collaboration will focus on academic exchange programmes, internships, joint research initiatives, and consultancy services. It will also facilitate participation in national and international events, creating opportunities for knowledge sharing and capacity building in the field.

Officials said the MoU is aimed at bridging the gap between classroom learning and practical application. Students are expected to gain exposure to advanced forensic equipment and real-world casework handled by the Directorate, which plays a key role in supporting investigative agencies through scientific analysis of evidence.

The agreement will initially remain valid for three years and may be extended based on mutual review.

The Directorate has previously entered into similar collaborations with institutions such as IIT Mandi, Himachal Pradesh National Law University, and Punjabi University, reflecting a broader push to strengthen forensic education and research through institutional partnerships.

The latest tie-up is expected to enhance skill development and research capabilities in forensic science, a field that is increasingly central to modern criminal investigations.