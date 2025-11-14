Himachal focused on boosting rural education standards, says CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday reiterated the state government’s commitment to providing quality education to rural students.

He said this while meeting a delegation of the Himachal Pradesh Government Primary Teachers Association, which called on him and submitted a memorandum regarding their various demands.

The CM assured the delegation that all their issues would be considered sympathetically.

Sukhu said the state government was committed to ensuring that children studying in rural areas receive quality education that prepares them to face future challenges with confidence.