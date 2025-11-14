Himachal focused on boosting rural education standards, says CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday reiterated the state government’s commitment to providing quality education to rural students.
He said this while meeting a delegation of the Himachal Pradesh Government Primary Teachers Association, which called on him and submitted a memorandum regarding their various demands.
The CM assured the delegation that all their issues would be considered sympathetically.
Sukhu said the state government was committed to ensuring that children studying in rural areas receive quality education that prepares them to face future challenges with confidence.
He emphasised the vital role of teachers in achieving this goal.
Sukhu said the state government has undertaken comprehensive reforms in the education sector.
During the previous BJP government, Himachal Pradesh ranked 21st in the country in terms of quality education, whereas the state now stands at 5th position due to the present government’s efforts.
He added that this improvement was the collective result of the government, teachers, and education department employees.
He further said that the rampant opening of schools during the previous BJP government, without adequate staff and with low student enrollment, was done for political mileage, and such schools have now been closed by the present government.
To boost the confidence of rural students and prepare them for future challenges, Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools are being set up in phases in every assembly constituency, he added.
To further enhance education quality, 100 CBSE-based schools are being opened in the first phase.
The CM also said that English-medium education has been introduced across the state since last year and schools have been given the freedom to choose smart uniforms for students.