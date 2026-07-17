Himachal to introduce CBSE curriculum in government schools, says CM Sukhu



He added that teachers had already been appointed in these schools, and further recruitments are underway.

MLA Ram Kumar thanked the Chief Minister for opening six to seven new government offices in the constituency and for fulfilling all the announcements made for the area. He said that the State Government had given priority to the development of the Doon constituency. He also requested financial assistance for the construction of a stadium and strengthening of road infrastructure in the area, and invited the Chief Minister to visit the constituency.